BIOSTAGE, INC. (NASDAQ:BSTG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events



About BIOSTAGE, INC. (NASDAQ:BSTG)

Biostage, Inc., formerly Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. Its Cellframe technology consists of a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient’s own cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, trachea or bronchus that are caused due to cancer, infection, trauma or congenital abnormalities. Its Cellframe technology is engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. Its Cellframe technology platform is used to create organ specific Cellspan implants. Its product candidates are in development and have not yet received regulatory approval for sale anywhere in the world.