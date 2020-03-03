On March 2, 2020, Iconic Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the signing of Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, as a brand ambassador for its premium line of Hooters Spirits in a multi-year deal that includes personal appearances at select Hooters Spirits events. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

(d) Exhibits

About Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNB)

Iconic Brands, Inc. is a beverage company. The Company is engaged in the process of raising funds and identifying investment opportunities in operating businesses. The Company intends to seek, investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire an interest in one or more business opportunities presented to it by persons or firms who or which desire to seek the perceived advantages of a publicly held corporation. Its subsidiaries include BiVi, LLC and Medical Marijuana Business Academy, LLC. BiVi, LLC is made up of BiVi 100% Sicilian Vodka. Medical Marijuana Business Academy, LLC is an educational platform that helps start-ups, investors and owners navigate the regulatory boundaries of the Cannabis market. Medical Marijuana Business Academy, LLC offers step-by-step live and online training platforms covering topics, such as marijuana business licensing qualification process, State license applications, seed to sale tracking, and medicine and money.