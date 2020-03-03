HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 3, 2020, Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its results of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference into this item.

Within the Company’s press release, the Company makes reference to the non-GAAP financial measure “Adjusted EBITDA,” which has a directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measure. Management uses this measure to assess the operating results and performance of the business, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is relevant to investors because it allows them to analyze the operating performance of the Company’s business using the same metrics used by management and is important to investors’ understanding of the Company’s business.

The information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibit attached hereto, is furnished solely to Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Consequently, it is not deemed filed for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. It may only be incorporated by reference in another filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act if such subsequent filing specifically references this Current Report on Form 8-K.

About HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. is the United States Spanish-language media company. The Company serves the United States Hispanic and Latin American markets. It operates through Hemisphere segment. It owns and operates the Spanish language networks and content production platform, including movie and telenovela channels, over two Hispanic entertainment genres and the cable television networks. The Company’s networks include Cine Latino, Inc. (Cinelatino), Televicentro of Puerto Rico, LLC (WAPA), WAPA America, Inc. (WAPA America), HMTV Pasiones US, LLC and HMTV Pasiones LatAm, LLC (collectively, Pasiones), HMTV Centroamerica TV, LLC (Centroamerica TV) and HMTV TV Dominicana, LLC (Television Dominicana). WAPA is an independent broadcast television network. WAPA America is a Spanish-language cable television network. Cinelatino is the Spanish-language cable movie network. Pasiones focuses on the program genres among Hispanics, telenovelas.