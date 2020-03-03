VBI VACCINES INC. (TSE:VBV) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 3, 2020, VBI Vaccines Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release providing an update on Part A of the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of VBI-1901, the Company’s cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is hereby incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated March 3, 2020



EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 VBI Vaccines Provides Update on Part A of Ongoing Phase 1/2a Study Demonstrating Overall Survival Benefit for VBI-1901 Vaccine Responders in Recurrent GBM Patients – Updated overall survival (OS) data for Part A demonstrated 83% 12-month OS rate among vaccine responders vs. 33% for non-responders – Vaccine responders saw a 6.25-month improvement in median OS compared to non-responders – VBI-1901 continues to be safe and well-tolerated,…

About VBI VACCINES INC. (TSE:VBV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s principal products include cytomegalovirus (CMV) Vaccine Candidate, enveloped Virus Like Particle (eVLP) Vaccine Platform and Lipid Particle Vaccine (LPV) Vaccine Platform. The Company is also engaged in the research and development (R and D) activity. The Company’s subsidiaries includes Variation Biotechnologies (US), Inc. (VBI US) and Variation Biotechnologies Inc. (VBI Cda).