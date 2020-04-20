How to Apply Betting Techniques to Stock Market Trading

Sponsored Content

The number of people who engage in stock market trading globally has soared in the recent past. Some investors buy shares of stock to own part of a company. It allows them to claim debts, assets, and part of the profit that a company makes. It is important to assess the profitability of a company’s shares before you buy them. Thus, you need to create a strategy to make a profit in stock trading. In this post, we discuss four betting techniques that you can apply in stock market trading.

Swing Trading Strategies

Swing trading resembles trend following strategies. It involves entering many trades to maximize on interim lows and highs that occur in a long term overall trend. Typically, downward or upward price movements don’t appear in a straight line. Instead, they occur as price movement waves. At times, the price of stock advances by seven points per share. Also, it can reduce by three points based on prevailing stock market conditions.

An upward price movement can occur followed by a downside retracement. It is wise to buy interim lows in a downward retracement and sell stock in the next interim high. Use moving averages, momentum indicators, chart patterns, Fibonacci retracements, and resistance levels to identify possible lows and highs.

Trend Following Strategies

Many long-term stock traders use trend following strategies. They enable them to place future spread wagers on major market changes. Some traders call the buy and hold strategies. Traders hold a market position for a long period. Technical or fundamental analysis guides the trend following strategies. They focus on weekly or daily charts. Trend followers who engage in stock market investment use moving averages. A bullish trend occurs in the stock market if the price is above its moving average.

Market Reversal Strategies

Some stock traders aim at catching market reversals. They over when the trend changes from a downward to an upward trend or an uptrend to a downtrend. Day traders often use market reversals to sell the market’s low or high intraday. The price needs to cross over a major moving average for a reversal to be confirmed. Many traders use candlestick reversal patterns to detect market reversals while hammer patterns show pending market reversals. Some people look for MACD and RSI to identify impending reversals.

Breakout Trading Strategies

Trade breakouts help stock traders to make huge profits as they limit losses. A market breakout can occur when a financial asset’s breaks above a known resistance level. Security can turn back from the downside of a price level. Some people believe that buying pressure might increase the security price if the upward price of an asset has enough momentum. A market price decline below a major price support can cause a downside breakout.

Stock traders can apply a wide variety of spread betting strategies. They include swing trading, trend following, market reversal, and breakout trading strategies. It is wise to choose a betting technique that suits your stock trading needs. Also, consider risk tolerance and the length of period that you will be an active stock trader to pick the right strategy.