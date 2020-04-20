BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSGM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On April 17, 2020 , BioSig Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a letter to shareholders (the “April 2020 Shareholder Letter”), which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The Company undertakes no obligation to update, supplement or amend the materials attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference in such a filing. Furthermore, the furnishing of information under Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is not intended to constitute a determination by the Company that the information contained herein, including the exhibits hereto, is material or that the dissemination of such information is required by Regulation FD.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On April 17, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it has issued the April 2020 Shareholder Letter. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Exhibit

About BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage medical device company. The Company is developing a technology platform to manage noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. It is engaged in developing the Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms (PURE) electro-pneumatic (EP) System. PURE EP System is a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. The Company’s PURE EP System is designed to assist electrophysiologists with real-time evaluations of electrocardiograms and electrograms, and helps in making clinical decisions in real-time. It is also developing signal-processing tools, which will assist electrophysiologists in differentiating true signals from noise and provide guidance in identifying ablation targets within the PURE EP System.