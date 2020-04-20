DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On April 15, 2020, Lisa Embree resigned her position as Chief Financial Officer of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) for personal reasons. Her resignation is effective on April 15, 2020. Frederick Vandenberg, CEO, will act as interim CFO until a replacement can be appointed.

