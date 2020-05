On May 21, 2020, HomeStreet, Inc. (the \”Company\”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the \”Annual Meeting\”). Based on the certified voting report provided by the inspector of elections for the Annual Meeting, the Company\’s shareholders elected both director candidates nominated by the Company\’s Board of Directors and approved Proposals 2 and 3, all as described in the Company\’s Definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting on Schedule 14A which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2020.

Proposal 1

Shareholders re-elected the following two directors with terms ending at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders (or upon the due election and qualification of their respective successors).

Official Results

Proposal 2

Company shareholders approved on an advisory (non-binding) basis, as set forth below, the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers.

Official Results

Proposal 3

Shareholders ratified on an advisory (non-binding) basis, as set forth below, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company\’s independent registered accounting firm.

Official Results