INTRUSION INC. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Intrusion Inc. announced today that on May 22, 2020 its Board of Directors appointed Jack B. Blount to the position of President, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

A copy of the press release announcing Mr. Blount’s appointment is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements And Exhibits

99.1 — Press release issued by Intrusion Inc. on May 27, 2020.

About INTRUSION INC. (OTCMKTS:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (Intrusion) develops, markets and supports a range of entity identification, data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The Company’s product families include TraceCop, which is for identity discovery and disclosure and consists of a database of worldwide Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, and Savant, which is a data mining product for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. The Company markets and distributes its products to end users, value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers and distributors. The Company’s end user customers include the United States federal government entities, local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. The Company also offers a range of services, including design and configuration, project planning, training, installation and maintenance.