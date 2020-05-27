SEC Filings ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 27, 2020, ImageWare Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) announced the appointment of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kristin Taylor, to serve as a director on the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company effective May 26, 2020, for a period of one year or until her successor is duly elected and qualified. In connection with her service on the Board and as an employee director, Ms. Taylor is not entitled to receive any additional compensation. There are no other transactions, or proposed transactions between the Company and Ms. Taylor, or otherwise in which the Company was or is to be a participant, in which Ms. Taylor has a direct or indirect material interest.

