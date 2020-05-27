ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
On May 27, 2020, ImageWare Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) announced the appointment of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kristin Taylor, to serve as a director on the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company effective May 26, 2020, for a period of one year or until her successor is duly elected and qualified. In connection with her service on the Board and as an employee director, Ms. Taylor is not entitled to receive any additional compensation. There are no other transactions, or proposed transactions between the Company and Ms. Taylor, or otherwise in which the Company was or is to be a participant, in which Ms. Taylor has a direct or indirect material interest.
(d) Exhibits.
EX-99 2 ex99-05272020_090507.htm ex99-1 Kristin A. Taylor Named to ImageWare Board of Directors San Diego,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)
ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. It allows a user to utilize one or more biometrics on an integrated platform. Its products are used to manage and issue secure credentials, including national identifications (IDs), passports, driver licenses and access control credentials. It also provides authentication security software using biometrics to secure physical and logical access to facilities or computer networks or Internet sites. ImageWare categorizes its identity management products and services into three markets, including Biometrics, Secure Credential, and Law Enforcement and Public Safety markets.