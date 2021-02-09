Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 9, 2021, Heat Biologics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing positive interim data from its ongoing fully enrolled Phase 2 trial of HS-110, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMS) OPDIVO® (nivolumab) in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

In addition, the Company will be making several presentations to investors over the next several weeks. In connection with the presentations, the Company intends to discuss the investor presentation, which is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Item 7.01, in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 and in the investor presentation attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information contained in this Item 7.01, in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 and in the investor presentation attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made by the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

The press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 and investor presentation attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K include “safe harbor” language to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, indicating that certain statements contained therein are “forward-looking” rather than historical.

The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K, although it may do so from time to time if its management believes it is appropriate. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission, through press releases or through other public disclosures.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Substantial survival benefit was observed in a cohort of previously treated, checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients with advanced NSCLC (Cohort A, N = 47). A median progression free survival (PFS) of 1.8 months and a median overall survival (OS) of 24.6 months was observed with a median follow-up time of 19.4 months. The one-year survival rate of Cohort A is 61.7%. The median OS data was 12.2 months and the 1-year survival rate was 50.7% in previously treated, advanced NSCLC patients who received nivolumab as a single agent, according to published data of the BMS CheckMate 057 study.

For NSCLC patients who had previously been treated with a checkpoint inhibitor and whose disease had subsequently progressed (Cohort B, N = 68), a median PFS of 2.8 months and median OS of 11.9 months was observed with a median follow-up time of 11.9 months. Published data from other studies reported median OS of 6.8 to 9.0 months for NSCLC patients treated with chemotherapies after PD-(L)1 progression.

As of this data cut, 30% of the patients in Cohort A and 26% of the patients in Cohort B are still alive. HS-110 has a favorable safety profile and has been administered in approximately 200 patients to date. As of this data cut, there have been no treatment-related serious adverse reactions. A review of immune-related adverse events reported in the study raised no safety concerns. The data to date demonstrate that combination of HS-110 and nivolumab is well-tolerated.

About Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT). Using its ImPACT platform technology, the Company has developed HS-410 (vesigenurtacel-L) as a product candidate to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and HS-110 (viagenpumatucel-L), which is intended for use in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Using its ComPACT platform technology, it has developed HS-120 as a potential treatment for NSCLC. It is conducting a Phase II trial of HS-410 in patients with NMIBC, and a Phase Ib trial of HS-110, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with NSCLC.