IDENTIV, INC. (NASDAQ:INVE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On February 9, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing preliminary financial results for its fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The full text of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
About IDENTIV, INC.
Identiv, Inc. is a global security technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Physical access control systems (PACS), Identity, Credentials and All Other. PACS segment provides solutions and services that enable the issuance, management and use of secure identity credentials in diverse markets. PACS business offers Hirsch line of controllers, including the advanced MX line, Hirsch’s Velocity management software and its Identiv connected physical access manager software, EDGE controller and reader package. Identity segment offers products to secure enterprise information, including login and printers through delivery of smart card reader products and identity management through its idOnDemand service. Credentials segment offers access cards, radio frequency identification (RFID) and near field communication products, including cards, labels, tags and stickers, as well as RF components. All Other segment includes products, such as Chipdrive and Digital Media readers.
