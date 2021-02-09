IDENTIV, INC. (NASDAQ:INVE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 9, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing preliminary financial results for its fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The full text of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.