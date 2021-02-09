Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 9, 2021, Nxt-ID, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company recently made a prepayment of approximately $5.0 million in principal of its senior secured debt, and that, as a result of this prepayment, the Company reduced the outstanding principal amount to approximately $5.7 million. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company’s future activities, or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Form 8-K, except as required by law.

(d) Exhibits.