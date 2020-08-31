Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On August 31, 2020, Great Elm Capital Corp. issued a press release and a stockholder letter furnished as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, to this report.

The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2) is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are furnished with this report but shall not be deemed filed:

Great Elm Capital Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 gecc-ex991_31.htm EX-99.1 gecc-ex991_31.htm Exhibit 99.1 GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES NON-TRANSFERABLE RIGHTS OFFERING WALTHAM,…

