Cloudweb, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLOW) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Story continues below

About Cloudweb, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLOW)

Cloudweb, Inc., formerly Formigli Inc., provides Web hosting solutions. The Company provides technology to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals, delivering cloud-based products and personalized customer care. The Company operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find that piece of digital real estate that matches their idea. The Company provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect their online presence and tackle the changing technology landscape. It also provides applications that help them connect to its customers to manage and grow their businesses and get found online. The Company designs and develops a set of cloud-based technology products that enable its customers to establish a digital presence, connect with their customers and manage their business operations. The Company’s products include domain, hosting and presence, and business applications.