Silver bull resources, inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On August 27, 2020, Sean Fallis tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (the “Company”), to be effective as of September 25, 2020. His resignation was not the result of any disagreement or concern relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.



Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is an exploration stage-company. The Company has the option to acquire a number of property concessions in Mexico within the Sierra Mojada District, located in the west-central part of the state of Coahuila, Mexico. The Company conducts its operations in Mexico through its subsidiaries, Minera Metalin S.A. de C.V. and Contratistas de Sierra Mojada S.A. de C.V., and through its indirect subsidiary Minas de Coahuila SBR S.A. de C.V. The Company’s Sierra Mojada project (the Sierra Mojada Project) is located in the west central part of the state of Coahuila, Mexico, near the Coahuila-Chihuahua state border approximately 200 kilometers south the Rio Grande River. The principal mining area extends for approximately five kilometers in east-west direction along the base of the precipitous, approximately 1,000 meter high, Sierra Mojada Range. The Sierra Mojada Project consists of approximately 30 concessions consisting of approximately 20,950 hectares.