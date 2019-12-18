SEC Filings GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC. (NASDAQ:SELF) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 18, 2019, Global Self Storage, Inc. (the “Company”) closed its previously announced rights offering (the “rights offering”), which expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 13, 2019. At the closing of the rights offering, the Company sold and issued an aggregate of 1,601,291 shares of the Company’s common stock (“common stock”) at the subscription price of $4.18 per whole share of common stock, to the exercise of subscriptions and oversubscriptions in the rights offering from the Company’s existing stockholders as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 18, 2019. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.7 million in the rights offering.

The rights offering was made to the Company’s registration statement on Form S‑3 (File No. 333-227879) (the “registration statement”) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on December 7, 2018. The rights offering was made only by means of the prospectus supplement (the “prospectus supplement”) and the accompanying prospectus, which was filed with the SEC and can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from the information agent for the rights offering, Georgeson LLC, toll free at (800) 213-0473, or by mail at 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10104.

On December 18, 2019, the Company issued a press release in connection with the closing of the rights offering. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. Also, in connection with the rights offering, the Company is filing the items included as Exhibit 5.1 and Exhibit 8.1 for the purpose of incorporating such items as exhibits to the registration statement.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

