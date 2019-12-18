MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 18, 2019, MannKind Corporation (“MannKind”) and MannKind LLC, MannKind’s wholly owned subsidiary (collectively with MannKind, the “Company”), entered into an Amendment No. 1 to Credit and Security Agreement (the “MidCap Amendment”) with MidCap Financial Trust, as agent, and the lenders party thereto from time to time, to which the parties amended the Credit and Security Agreement, dated August 6, 2019 (the “MidCap Credit Facility”), to (i) amend the financial covenant relating to trailing twelve month minimum Afrezza Net Revenue (as defined in the MidCap Credit Facility) requirements, as set forth in the MidCap Amendment, (ii) add a condition to the third advance of $25.0 million that requires the Company achieve certain amounts of Afrezza Net Revenue, as set forth in the MidCap Amendment, and (iii) increase the exit fee to 7.00% of the principal amount of all term loans advanced to the Company under the MidCap Credit Facility.

The foregoing description of the MidCap Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the MidCap Amendment, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.