MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 18, 2019, MannKind Corporation (“MannKind”) and MannKind LLC, MannKind’s wholly owned subsidiary (collectively with MannKind, the “Company”), entered into an Amendment No. 1 to Credit and Security Agreement (the “MidCap Amendment”) with MidCap Financial Trust, as agent, and the lenders party thereto from time to time, to which the parties amended the Credit and Security Agreement, dated August 6, 2019 (the “MidCap Credit Facility”), to (i) amend the financial covenant relating to trailing twelve month minimum Afrezza Net Revenue (as defined in the MidCap Credit Facility) requirements, as set forth in the MidCap Amendment, (ii) add a condition to the third advance of $25.0 million that requires the Company achieve certain amounts of Afrezza Net Revenue, as set forth in the MidCap Amendment, and (iii) increase the exit fee to 7.00% of the principal amount of all term loans advanced to the Company under the MidCap Credit Facility.

The foregoing description of the MidCap Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the MidCap Amendment, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1    Amendment No. 1 to Credit and Security Agreement, dated December  18, 2019, by and among MannKind Corporation, MannKind LLC, the lenders party thereto from time to time and MidCap Financial Trust, as agent.

Story continues below


MANNKIND CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d780971dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Execution Version AMENDMENT NO. 1 CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT This AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT (this “Agreement”) is made as of this 18th day of December,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control. AFREZZA consists of a dry formulation of human insulin delivered from a portable inhaler. AFREZZA utilizes its Technosphere formulation technology. Technosphere is a drug delivery platform that may allow the oral inhalation of a range of therapeutics. Technosphere powders are based on the Company’s fumaryl diketopiperazine (FDKP), which is a potential of Hydrogen (pH)-sensitive organic molecule that self-assembles into small particles under acidic conditions. The Company has also created a range of breath-powered, dry powder inhalers. Its inhalers can be produced in both a reusable (chronic treatment) and a single-use (acute treatment) format.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR