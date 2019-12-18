BIOSTAGE, INC. (NASDAQ:BSTG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On December 16, 2019, Biostage, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into amendments to certain of its outstanding warrants to purchase common stock that were issued in the Company’s private placement that closed on June 12, 2019. The warrants that were amended relate to the purchase of up to an aggregate amount of 345,174 shares of common stock. Prior to the amendments, the warrants were exercisable until December 17, 2019, being the date that is seven (7) weeks after the filing date of the Company’s first Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration. The Company agreed to extend this exercise period in each of the amended warrants such that the exercise termination date is now April 30, 2020. The form of the warrant amendment is filed as Exhibit 4.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Exhibit

4.1 Form of Amendment to Common Stock Purchase Warrant



Biostage, Inc. Exhibit

EX-4.1 2 tm1926533-1_ex41.htm EXHIBIT 4.1 EXHIBIT 4.1 NEITHER THIS SECURITY NOR THE SECURITIES FOR WHICH THIS SECURITY IS EXERCISABLE HAVE BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OR THE SECURITIES COMMISSION OF ANY STATE IN RELIANCE UPON AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About BIOSTAGE, INC. (NASDAQ:BSTG)

Biostage, Inc., formerly Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. Its Cellframe technology consists of a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient’s own cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, trachea or bronchus that are caused due to cancer, infection, trauma or congenital abnormalities. Its Cellframe technology is engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. Its Cellframe technology platform is used to create organ specific Cellspan implants. Its product candidates are in development and have not yet received regulatory approval for sale anywhere in the world.