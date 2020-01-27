NEUROMETRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:NURO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 27, 2020, NeuroMetrix, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release and the related attachment are furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No.> Description

>>>>>>99.1 Press Release of NeuroMetrix, Inc. dated January 27, 2020.

About NEUROMETRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NeuroMetrix) is a health-care company that develops wearable medical technology and point-of-care tests that help patients and physicians manage chronic pain, nerve diseases and sleep disorders. The Company operates through the sale of medical equipment and consumables segment. Its products are sold in the United States and selected overseas markets. It has two principal product lines: Wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and Point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests. The Company’s products consist of a medical device used in conjunction with a consumable electrode or biosensor. Its products include Quell, which is a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain; SENSUS, which is a prescription neuro-stimulation device; DPNCheck, which is a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, and ADVANCE System, which is a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.