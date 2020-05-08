GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (NYSE:GLP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01.
On May 7, 2020, Global Partners LP (the “Partnership”) and certain of its subsidiaries entered into the Fourth Amendment to Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the “Fourth Amendment”), which further amends the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated April 25, 2017 (as amended, the “Credit Agreement”). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Credit Agreement.
The Fourth Amendment amends certain terms, provisions and covenants of the Credit Agreement, including, without limitation:
The foregoing description of the Fourth Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Fourth Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
All other material terms of the Credit Agreement remain substantially the same as disclosed in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The description of the Fourth Amendment to the Credit Agreement under Item 1.01 above is incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
About GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (NYSE:GLP)
Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. The Company is engaged in the purchasing, selling and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including domestic and Canadian crude oil, gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, natural gas and propane. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. Its Wholesale segment engages in the logistics of selling, gathering, storage and transportation of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane. In the GDSO segment, gasoline distribution includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub jobbers. Its Commercial segment includes sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel and natural gas.
