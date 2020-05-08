Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On May 8, 2020, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. issued a press release announcing its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated May 8, 2020.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2011777d4_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Arbor Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Share Company Highlights: -GAAP net loss of $59.3 million,…

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. is a specialized real estate finance company that invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The Company operates in the portfolio segment of commercial mortgage loans and investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred and direct equity. The Company may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. Its principal business objective is to maximize the difference between the yield on its investments and the cost of financing these investments to generate cash available for distribution, facilitate capital appreciation and maximize total return to its stockholders. The Company is externally managed and advised by Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC (ACM or its Manager).