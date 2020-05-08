Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On May 7, 2020, Libbey Inc. (the “Company” or “Libbey”) entered into Amendment No. 3 (“Amendment No. 3”) to the Senior Secured Credit Agreement, dated as of April 9, 2014 (the “Credit Agreement”), by and among the Company, Libbey Glass Inc., as borrower (the “Borrower), each of the Loan Parties (as defined in the Credit Agreement) and the lenders party thereto, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Credit Agreement on April 9, 2020 (“Amendment No. 1”) and Amendment No. 2 to the Credit Agreement on April 30, 2020 (“Amendment No. 2”). Amendment No. 3 provides for an extension of the date on which the Borrower is required under the Credit Agreement to make a prepayment of approximately $12 million from the Borrower’s Excess Cash Flow (as defined in the Credit Agreement) from May 7, 2020 to May 17, 2020, subject to certain conditions, including the Borrower’s provision of certain financial, operational and liquidity information to the lenders, and, no later than May 12, 2020, increasing the size of the Board of Directors of the Company from eight directors to ten directors and appointing two independent directors to fill the newly created vacancies. As previously reported, Amendment No. 1 extended the Borrower\’s Excess Cash Flow payment from April 9, 2020 to April 30, 2020, and Amendment No. 2 further extended the Borrower\’s Excess Cash Flow payment from April 30, 2020 to May 7, 2020.

A copy of the Credit Agreement was filed as exhibit 4.2 to Libbey’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 11, 2014. The foregoing description of Amendment No. 3 does not purport to be a complete description and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of Amendment No. 3. A copy of each of Amendment No. 1, Amendment No. 2 and Amendment No. 3 will be filed with Libbey’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements reflect only the Company’s best assessment at this time and are indicated by words or phrases such as “goal,” “plan,” “expects,” “ believes,” “will,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or similar phrases. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the timing of expansion of the size of the Board of Directors and appointment of additional directors, the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and the length of time of such impact, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry in which we operate and the industries we serve. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they related to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from these statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Important factors potentially affecting performance include but are not limited to risks and uncertainties related to the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our associates, our customers and our operations, our high level of indebtedness and the availability and cost of credit; high interest rates that increase the Company’s borrowing costs or volatility in the financial markets that could constrain liquidity and credit availability; the inability to achieve savings and profit improvements at targeted levels in the Company’s operations or within the intended time periods; increased competition from foreign suppliers endeavoring to sell glass tableware, ceramic dinnerware and metalware in our core markets; global economic conditions and the related impact on consumer spending levels; major slowdowns or changes in trends in the retail, travel, restaurant and bar or entertainment industries, and in the retail and foodservice channels of distribution generally, that impact demand for our products; inability to meet the demand for new products; material restructuring charges related to involuntary employee terminations, facility sales or closures, or other various restructuring activities; significant increases in per-unit costs for natural gas, electricity, freight, corrugated packaging, and other purchased materials; our ability to borrow under our ABL credit agreement; protracted work stoppages related to collective bargaining agreements; increased pension expense associated with lower returns on pension investments and increased pension obligations; increased tax expense resulting from changes to tax laws, regulations and evolving interpretations thereof; devaluations and other major currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar and the euro that could reduce the cost competitiveness of the Company\’s products compared to foreign competition; the effect of exchange rate changes to the value of the euro, the Mexican peso, the Chinese renminbi and the Canadian dollar and the earnings and cash flows of our international operations, expressed under U.S. GAAP; the effect of high levels of inflation in countries in which we operate or sell our products; the failure of our investments in e-commerce, new technology and other capital expenditures to yield expected returns; failure to prevent unauthorized access, security breaches and cyber-attacks to our information technology systems; compliance with, or the failure to comply with, legal requirements relating to health, safety and environmental protection; our failure to protect our intellectual property; and the inability to effectively integrate future business we acquire or joint ventures into which we enter. These and other risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Refer to the Company’s most recent SEC filings for any updates concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s operations and performance. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this report.

About Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY)

Libbey Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of glass tableware products. The Company’s segments include U.S. & Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The U.S. & Canada segment includes the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware and sourced ceramic dinnerware, metal tableware, hollowware and serveware having an end market destination in the United States and Canada. The Latin America segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in Latin America, including glass products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that have an end market destination outside of Latin America. The EMEA segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in EMEA. The Other segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in Asia Pacific.