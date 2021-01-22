Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On January 19, 2021, Gevo, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with certain institutional and accredited investors providing for the issuance and sale by the Company of an aggregate of 43,750,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Shares”) at a price of $8.00 per share in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”).

The net proceeds to the Company from the Offering are expected to be approximately $321.7 million, after deducting placement agent’s fees, advisory fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund capital projects, working capital and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is being made to a prospectus supplement dated January 19, 2021, and a base prospectus dated January 19, 2021, which is part of a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252229) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on January 19, 2021 and automatically became effective upon its filing with the Commission.

The Purchase Agreement contains customary representations and warranties of the Company, termination rights of the parties, and certain indemnification obligations of the Company and ongoing covenants of the Company.

The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and is qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Purchase Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and is incorporated herein by reference.

The legal opinion and consent of Perkins Coie LLP relating to the issuance and sale of the Shares in the Offering is attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

About Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

