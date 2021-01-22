ADVANCED VOICE RECOGNITION SYSTEMS, INC (OTCMKTS:AVOI) Files An 8-K Other Events

About ADVANCED VOICE RECOGNITION SYSTEMS, INC

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc. is a software development company. The Company specializes in creating interface and application solutions for speech recognition technologies. The Company’s principal proposed product is speech recognition software and related firmware, which allows for dictation into a range of applications, including disk operating system (DOS) applications running in Windows, UNIX and mainframe applications accessed through terminal emulation programs, various custom applications, and all Windows 3.x, 95, 98, 2000, XP, Vista and Windows 7 programs. This product is designed to allow for deferred dictation, where the text is saved with the associated audio, and the users can resume when stopped and can play back dictated content. Similarly, the recognized text and associated audio can be saved to be used when text is corrected.