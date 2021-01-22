Blue Water Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLUU) Files An 8-K Bankruptcy or Receivership

Item 1.03 Bankruptcy or Receivership

On Thursday, January 14, 2021, the Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Florida, West Palm Beach Division (Case #21-10322-EPK. Any communications concerning the bankruptcy should be directed to our attorneys, Chad Van Horn, Esq., Justin Henning, Esq., or Melissa Goolsarran-Ramnauth via email at [email protected]



About Blue Water Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLUU)

Blue Water Global Group, Inc. (Blue Water) is a developer of casual dining restaurant properties and distilled spirits. The Company is engaged in developing a chain of casual dining restaurants in tourist destinations across the Caribbean region under the Blue Water Bar & Grill brand, and sells a range of rums which include its flagship rum Blue Water Ultra Premium Rum and aged spiced Blue Water Caribbean Gold Premium Rum in St. Maarten, Dutch West Indie and Anguilla, British West Indies. Blue Water Ultra Premium Rum is 40% alcohol/volume (80 proof). Blue Water Caribbean Gold Premium Rum is 35% alcohol/volume (70 proof). Blue Water is also engaged in making equity investments in businesses that are in the early stages of obtaining their own listing on the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Bulletin Board. The Company’s restaurants would be within the casual dining category. Blue Water’s initial restaurant would be located on the island of St. Maarten, Dutch West Indies.