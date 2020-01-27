GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:GEOS) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events
On January 24, 2020, Geospace Technologies Corporation issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2020 results and conference call schedule. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The foregoing description is qualified by reference in its entirety to such exhibit.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
|Exhibit 99.1
|
|Press Release dated January 24, 2020.
About GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:GEOS)
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used by the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The Company also designs and manufactures non-seismic products, including industrial products, offshore cables and imaging equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Company’s Seismic product segments include traditional exploration products, wireless exploration products and reservoir products. Its seismic product lines consist of land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other products. The Company’s Non-Seismic product segments include imaging and industrial products.
