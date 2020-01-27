SEC Filings STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02

On January 22, 2020, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. issued a press release that included a preview of its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and a preview of its 2020 financial outlook. A copy of this press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, that is furnished to this Item 2.02 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

* This exhibit is furnished to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be “filed.”

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. Exhibit

About STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. operates in the staffing sector. The Company is engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its targeted consolidation model is focused on the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and information technology (IT) staffing space.