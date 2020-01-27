SEC Filings FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (NYSE:FC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Franklin Covey Co. (the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, January 24, 2020. For more information on the following proposals, refer to the Company’s Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2019, the relevant portions of which are incorporated herein by reference. The matters voted on and the results of the votes are as follows:

Item 8.01 Other Events

On January 23, 2020, Dr. Clayton M. Christensen, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors passed away. The Company wishes to express its sincere appreciation to Dr. Christensen and his family for his service and valuable contributions to the Company and Board of Directors over the past 16 years.