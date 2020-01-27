FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (NYSE:FC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (NYSE:FC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Franklin Covey Co. (the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, January 24, 2020. For more information on the following proposals, refer to the Company’s Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2019, the relevant portions of which are incorporated herein by reference. The matters voted on and the results of the votes are as follows:

Item 8.01 Other Events
On January 23, 2020, Dr. Clayton M. Christensen, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors passed away. The Company wishes to express its sincere appreciation to Dr. Christensen and his family for his service and valuable contributions to the Company and Board of Directors over the past 16 years.
About FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (NYSE:FC)

Story continues below

Franklin Covey Co. is a global company specializing in performance improvement. The Company’s segments are Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education practice and International Licensees. The Direct Offices segment consists of its geographic sales offices that serve the United States and Canada, its international sales offices located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, and its public programs group. The Strategic Markets segment includes its government services office, the Sales Performance practice, the Customer Loyalty practice, and a new Global 50 group, which is specifically focused on sales to large, multi-national organizations. The Education practice segment consists of its domestic and international Education practice operations, which are centered on sales to educational institutions, such as elementary schools, high schools, and colleges and universities. The International Licensees segment consists of its international licensees’ royalty revenues.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR