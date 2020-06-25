Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has issued an Order under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Modifying Exemptions From the Reporting and Proxy Delivery Requirements for Public Companies, dated March 25, 2020 (Release No. 34-88465) (the “Order”), which provides conditional relief to public companies that are unable to timely comply with their filing obligations as a result of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Enzo Biochem, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K to report that it is postponing the filing date of its Enzo Biochem Inc. Salary Reduction Profit Sharing Plan (the “Plan) on Form 11-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Form 11-K”) in reliance on the Order. We estimate that we will file our Form 11-K on or about July 31, 2020 but in any event no later than 45 days after June 28, 2020.

Due to the government imposed restrictions within the New York City region where our corporate offices are situated, COVID-19 has limited the physical access of our personnel working remotely to corporate files related to the Plan. This in turn has caused and will continue to cause delays in the preparation, review and audit process relating to the Form 11-K. Accordingly, we are relying on the Order to postpone the filing of our Form 11-K to provide us with additional time to develop and process our financial information as well as prepare additional disclosure potentially required as it relates to COVID-19.

