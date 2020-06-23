FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC. (NASDAQ:FORR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.



FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d920620dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Forrester Releases Events Schedule For The Remainder Of 2020 Company will offer all events as paid live virtual experiences through the end of 2020 CAMBRIDGE,…

About FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (Forrester) is a global independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive, and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting. The Research segment is responsible for writing the research and performing the Webinars and inquiries for its Research and Connect products. The Product segment includes the product management organization that is responsible for product pricing and packaging and the launch of new products. In addition, this segment includes its Data, Connect and Events organizations. The Project Consulting segment offers project consulting services. Its products and services are categorized into Forrester Research, Forrester Connect, Forrester Data, Forrester Consulting, and Forrester Events.