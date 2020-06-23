SAVE FOODS, INC. (OTCMKTS:SAFO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers

On June 22, 2020, Mr. Doron Shorrer tendered his resignation as a member of the board of directors of Save Foods, Inc. (the “Company”), effective as of the same date. Mr. Shorrer resigned solely for personal reasons and did not resign as a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.

