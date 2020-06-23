Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

99.1 Limoneira Company Press Release dated June 23, 2020



Limoneira CO Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2023093d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Limoneira’s Joint Venture with Lewis Group Announces National Home Builder Lennar is Purchasing an Additional 4 Condominium Lots for 68 Single-Family Homes Joint Venture Has Now Closed 354 Residential Unit Sales SANTA PAULA,…

Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. The Company’s operations consist of fruit production, sales and marketing, rental operations, real estate development and capital investment activities. The Company’s three business divisions are agribusiness, rental operations and real estate development. The Company’s agribusiness division consists of two segments, namely lemon operations and other agribusiness, and includes its farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The Company’s rental operations business division includes its residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations and organic recycling. The Company’s real estate development business division includes its real estate projects and development. The Company operates its packinghouses in Santa Paula, California and Yuma, Arizona. The Company’s water resources include water rights, usage rights and pumping rights to the water in aquifers.