Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

From August 13, 2020 through September 3, 2020, Fluidigm Corporation (the “Company”) sold a total of 2,479,517 shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $20.9 million before commissions and offering expenses under its previously announced “at-the-market” equity offering program. The sales were completed to the Open Market Sale AgreementSM with Jefferies LLC dated as of March 4, 2020, which the Company filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 5, 2020.

The shares were issued to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230383), as amended. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplements that form a part of the registration statement.

This Current Report does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures and markets technologies and life science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon the Company’s core microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life science tools for the life science and Ag-Bio industries segment. Its products include preparatory instruments, preparatory analytical instruments, analytical instruments, integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), and assays and reagents. Its preparatory instruments include C1 Single-Cell Auto Prep System, Access Array System, Juno System and IFCs, and Callisto System and IFC. Its analytical instruments include Biomark HD System, EP1 System and Helios/CyTOF 2 System. Its assays and reagents include Delta Gene and SNP Type Assays, and Access Array Target-Specific Primers and Targeted Sequencing Prep Primers.