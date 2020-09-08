MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION (NASDAQ:MCBC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02



About MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Macatawa Bank (the Bank). The Company focuses on commercial banking. It also offers automated teller machines (ATMs), Internet banking, telephone banking and debit cards. It offers personal trust services, which include financial planning, investment management services, trust and estate administration, and custodial services. The Company’s retirement plan services provide various types of qualified retirement plans, including profit sharing, 401(k) and pension plans. Through its subsidiary, Macatawa Bank, the Company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services, including checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans through over 30 branch offices, and a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County and northern Allegan County, Michigan.