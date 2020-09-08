On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

(d) As previously reported in the Original Form 8-K, at the Annual Meeting, an advisory vote was conducted on the frequency of holding future non-binding, advisory votes relating to the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) recommended that advisory votes be held every three years, and a majority of the shares were voted for advisory votes to be held every three years. Consistent with the shareholders’ vote, the Board has determined that it will hold a non-binding, advisory vote on the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers once every three years. The Board may, in its discretion, determine to change the frequency with which the Company holds this vote.



