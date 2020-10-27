Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
EX-99 23 ftk2020atcepresentationf.htm EX-99 ftk2020atcepresentationf Chemistries for Improved Asset Performance & Economics 2020 SPE Annual Technology Conference & Exhibition October 2020 Forward Looking Statements The FlotekWay PROVEN CHEMISTRY We Provide Chemistry Solutions that Improve TECHNOLOGY Asset Performance & Economics 10,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)
Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven company that develops and supplies oilfield products, services and equipment to the oil, gas and mining industries. The Company has four business segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies, Consumer and Industrial Chemical Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Production Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages and markets chemicals for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation and production activities. The Consumer and Industrial Chemicals Technologies segment sources citrus oil domestically and internationally, and is a processor of citrus oils. The Drilling Technologies segment is a provider of downhole drilling tools for use in oilfield, mining, water-well and industrial drilling activities. The Production Technologies segment provides pumping system components, electric submersible pumps, gas separators, production valves and complementary services.