Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

From October 27, 2020 through October 29, 2020, Flotek Industries, Inc. (the "Company") will participate in the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) 2020 Annual Technology Conference & Exhibition. The Company\’s presentation for the conference is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The presentation slides referenced above contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as disclosed from time to time in the Company\’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to liabilities of that Section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC/CN/ Exhibit
EX-99 23 ftk2020atcepresentationf.htm EX-99 ftk2020atcepresentationf Chemistries for Improved Asset Performance & Economics 2020 SPE Annual Technology Conference & Exhibition October 2020   Forward Looking Statements   The FlotekWay PROVEN CHEMISTRY We Provide Chemistry Solutions that Improve TECHNOLOGY Asset Performance & Economics 10,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven company that develops and supplies oilfield products, services and equipment to the oil, gas and mining industries. The Company has four business segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies, Consumer and Industrial Chemical Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Production Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages and markets chemicals for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation and production activities. The Consumer and Industrial Chemicals Technologies segment sources citrus oil domestically and internationally, and is a processor of citrus oils. The Drilling Technologies segment is a provider of downhole drilling tools for use in oilfield, mining, water-well and industrial drilling activities. The Production Technologies segment provides pumping system components, electric submersible pumps, gas separators, production valves and complementary services.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR