COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On October 26, 2020, Collectors Universe, Inc. issued a press release announcing that, to its previously adopted dividend policy, the Board of Directors has declared the Company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The cash dividend will be paid on November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2020.

The declaration of future cash dividends, to the Company’s dividend policy, is subject to final determination each quarter by the Board of Directors based on a number of factors, including the Company’s financial performance and its available cash resources, its cash requirements and alternative uses of cash that the Board may conclude would represent an opportunity to generate a greater return on investment for the Company. For these reasons, as well as others, there can be no assurance that dividends in the future will be equal or similar in amount to the amount of this latest quarterly dividend or that the Board of Directors will not decide to suspend or discontinue, altogether, the payment of cash dividends in the future.

In accordance with General Instruction B. 2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia (collectibles). The Company operates through three segments: coins, trading cards and autographs, and other collectibles. The Company is engaged in the authentication, grading, publication and Web-based advertising, subscription-based business and product sales. The other collectibles segment includes the Certified Coin Exchange (CCE) subscription business, the Coinflation.com business and its collectibles conventions business. The Company is also engaged in selling of printed publications and collectibles price guides and advertising in such publications; selling of membership subscriptions in its Collectors Club; selling of subscriptions to its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and to its CoinFacts Website, and conducting collectibles trade shows and conventions.

