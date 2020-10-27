COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On October 26, 2020, Collectors Universe, Inc. issued a press release announcing that, to its previously adopted dividend policy, the Board of Directors has declared the Company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The cash dividend will be paid on November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2020.

The declaration of future cash dividends, to the Company’s dividend policy, is subject to final determination each quarter by the Board of Directors based on a number of factors, including the Company’s financial performance and its available cash resources, its cash requirements and alternative uses of cash that the Board may conclude would represent an opportunity to generate a greater return on investment for the Company. For these reasons, as well as others, there can be no assurance that dividends in the future will be equal or similar in amount to the amount of this latest quarterly dividend or that the Board of Directors will not decide to suspend or discontinue, altogether, the payment of cash dividends in the future.

