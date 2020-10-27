General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

1.1 Underwriting Agreement dated October 21, 2020 among D.A. Davidson & Co., B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters, and General Finance Corporation (filed as Exhibit 10.1 to GFN\’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed October 22, 2022 and incorporated by reference herein)

4.1 Third Supplemental Indenture dated October 27, 2020 by and among GFN, Wells Fargo Bank National Association, as trustee, and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.

4.2 Form of 7.875% Senior Note due 2025 (included as Exhibit A to Exhibit 4.1 above)

5.1 Legal Opinion of Morrison & Foerster LLP

23.1 Consent of Morrison & Foerster LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1 above)

99.1 Press Release of GFN dated October 27, 2020



General Finance CORP Exhibit

EX-4.1 2 tm2034362d1_ex4-1.htm EXHIBIT 4.1 Exhibit 4.1 Execution Version GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATION $60,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation is a specialty rental services company. The Company offers a range of portable storage units, including its core 20-feet and 40-feet steel containers, office container, mobile office and modular space products and steel tanks. It has two geographic areas that include its four operating segments: the Asia-Pacific area, consisting of the leasing operations of Royal Wolf Holdings Limited and its Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries (Royal Wolf), and North America, consisting of the combined leasing operations of Pac-Van, Inc. and its Canadian subsidiary, PV Acquisition Corp. (Pac-Van) and Lone Star Tank Rental Inc. (Lone Star), and the manufacturing operations of GFN Manufacturing Corporation and its subsidiary, Southern Frac, LLC (Southern Frac). As of June 30, 2016, the Company provided its storage solutions to over 41,000 customers across a range of industries, including commercial, construction, retail, transportation, education and others.