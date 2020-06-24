Corporate Facility Consent

On June 23, 2020, we obtained a limited consent (\”Consent\”) for our corporate debt facility (“Corporate Facility”). Under the Consent, the lenders consented to delay the effectiveness of the increased monthly principal repayments until July 14, 2020 (or such later date as may be agreed by the Administrative Agent), which were triggered by an Asset Performance Payout Event (Level 2) (“APPE”) that occurred on June 17, 2020. In consideration for the Consent, the Company agreed to make a $5 million principal repayment (“Repayment”) substantially concurrent with the execution of the Consent. Under the Consent, the lenders also agreed that, at the Company’s option, the Repayment will either (i) reduce the amount of the monthly principal repayment due on July 17, 2020 by the amount of the Repayment or (ii) if the parties enter into an amendment on or prior to July 17, 2020, be credited towards any principal repayment required under that amendment. The Company entered into the Consent in contemplation of entering into a broader amendment to the Corporate Facility to address impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. If such an amendment is not entered into, the APPE triggers $21 million monthly principal repayments which, if not cured, would commence on July 17, 2020 and continue until the Corporate Facility is repaid in full. The Company made a payment of approximately $13 million on June 17, 2020 as a result of the previously disclosed Asset Performance Payout Event (Level 1), bringing the total balance outstanding as of that date to approximately $92 million. The Revolving Commitment Termination Date occurred as a result of such Level 1 event. Certain capitalized terms not defined in this section of the report are used with the meanings ascribed to them in the Corporate Facility as amended by prior amendments thereto and the Consent.

The foregoing description of the Consent does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to (i) the full text of the Consent, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit no later than the filing of the Company\’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 and (ii) the definitive Corporate Facility agreement, which was filed as Exhibit 10.31 to Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as modified by the Lender Joinder Agreement, which was filed as Exhibit 10.2 to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The information set forth under Item 1.01 of this report is incorporated herein by reference.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other legal authority. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as \”will,\” \”enables,\” “targets,” \”expects,\” \”intends,\” \”may,\” \”allows,\” “plans,” \”continues,\” \”believes,\” \”anticipates,\” \”estimates\” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, anticipated events and trends, the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and other future conditions. As such, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and in many cases outside our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Our expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to meet the conditions of, and remain in compliance with, the terms of the Consent; our ability to cure or amend our Corporate Facility, cure deficiencies under our other debt facilities or obtain additional waivers or amendments to avoid the risk of default; and other risks, including those described in Part II – Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Part I – Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, from time to time which are or will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.