SEC Filings NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

NACCO Industries, Inc. (\”NACCO\” or the \”Company\”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the \”Annual Meeting\”) on May 13, 2020. Reference is made to the Company’s 2020 Proxy Statement (the \”Proxy Statement\”) filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on March 23, 2020 for more information regarding the Proposals set forth below and the vote required for approval of these matters. The matters voted upon and the final results of the vote were as follows:

Proposal 1>- The stockholders elected each of the following twelve nominees to the Board of Directors until the next annual meeting and until their successors are elected:

Proposal 2>- The stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the Company’s Named Executive Officer Compensation:

Proposal 3>- The stockholders recommended, on an advisory basis, that the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the Company\’s Named Executive Officer Compensation occur every year:

In accordance with the voting for>Proposal 3, the Company\’s Board of Directors has determined, as was recommended with respect to this proposal by the Board of Directors in the Company’s Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting, that an advisory vote to approve the Company\’s Named Executive Officer Compensation be conducted every year until the occurrence of the next advisory vote on the frequency of such advisory say-on-pay votes.