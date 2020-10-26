EVOKE PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01Other Events.

On October 26, 2020, Evoke Pharma, Inc. (the “Company”), and Eversana Life Science Services, LLC (“EVERSANA”), the Company’s commercial partner, announced the commercial launch of Gimoti™ (metoclopramide) nasal spray for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.

GIMOTI is specifically designed to address the unique needs of adult patients with diabetic gastroparesis by delivering an established treatment as a nasal spray that bypasses the GI tract. Adults suffering from diabetic gastroparesis may have unpredictable stomach emptying and may vomit their medications. For these reasons, oral administration may be problematic since drug absorption in the small intestine requires gastric emptying. GIMOTI, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2020, is the first and only treatment for diabetic gastroparesis that enters the bloodstream through the nasal mucosa.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company cautions you that statements included in this report that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the size of the gastroparesis market and the potential of GIMOTI to provide an important new alternative to current treatment options. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke’s business, including, without limitation: the Company’s and EVERSANA’s ability to successfully drive market demand for GIMOTI; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing as needed to support its operations, including through the EVERSANA line of credit which is subject to certain customary conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt the Company’s and EVERSANA’s business operations impairing the ability to commercialize GIMOTI and the Company’s ability to generate any product revenue; the Company’s dependence on third parties for the manufacture of GIMOTI; the Company is entirely dependent on the success of GIMOTI; inadequate efficacy or unexpected adverse side effects relating to GIMOTI that could result in recalls or product liability claims; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for GIMOTI; and other risks detailed in the Company’s prior periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this report to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About EVOKE PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. EVK-001 is a formulation of Metoclopramide drug, designed to provide systemic delivery of metoclopramide through intranasal administration. The Company has evaluated EVK-001 in a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled parallel group, dose-ranging Phase IIb clinical trial. The Company has commenced a Phase III clinical trial of EVK-001 in female patients with symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. The Phase III clinical trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study evaluating the efficacy, safety and population pharmacokinetics of EVK-001 in adult females.