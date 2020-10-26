KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On October 26, 2020, KemPharm, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing the postponement of the Company\’s special meeting of stockholders to authorize a potential reverse stock split of the Company\’s common stock (the \”Special Meeting\”) that was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The Special Meeting will now be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The record date for the meeting remains October 1, 2020.

In addition, the Company also announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast with slide presentation on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the third quarter 2020.

The full text of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Additional Information and Where to Find it:

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed Special Meeting. The Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the \”SEC\”) a definitive proxy statement to hold the Special Meeting on October 8, 2020 and will file other documents regarding the Special Meeting with the SEC. Following the filing of the Definitive Proxy Statement the Company mailed the Definitive Proxy Statement to its stockholders. Before making any voting decision regarding the matters to be presented at the Special Meeting, stockholders are advised to read the Definitive Proxy Statement in connection with the solicitation for proxies for the Special Meeting, because these statements contain important information. The Company’s stockholders may also obtain a copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement as well as other documents filed with the SEC by the Company, without charge, at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: KemPharm, Inc., 1180 Celebration Blvd., Suite 103, Celebration, FL, 34747, Attn: Corporate Secretary.

Participants in the Solicitation:

The Company, and its directors and its executive officers, may under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the Special Meeting. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company and a description of their interests in the Company and the matters to be presented at the Special Meeting are contained in the Definitive Proxy Statement, as filed with the SEC on October 8, 2020. Information relating to the foregoing can also be found in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

