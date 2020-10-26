Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On October 25, 2020, we provided a letter to our shareholders to update them on our development program. A copy of the letter is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Letter to Shareholders October 2020.



Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea128836ex99-1_citiuspharma.htm LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OCTOBER 2020 Exhibit 99.1 (908) 967-6677 x105 [email protected] LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS October 2020 Dear Fellow Shareholders,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Trail One, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing therapeutic products. The Company focuses on developing formulations to manage the delivery and compliance of approved drugs. The Company offers Suprenza, an orally disintegrating tablet and an obesity drug that can be administered with water or dissolved on tongue. The Company also focuses on development of its product candidate, Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream, which is in Phase II study. Its Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream is used to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from grade I and II hemorrhoids. Citius Pharmaceuticals, LLC is its subsidiary. The Company has not generated any revenues.