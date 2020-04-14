Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 “Regulation FD Disclosure” and (ii) excluded from Item 8.01 “Other Events” certain disclosures regarding litigation involving the claims of certain patents held by the Company (the “Patent Litigation Update”). The sole purpose of this Current Report on Form 8-K/A is to (i) delete Item 7.01 in its entirety from the Form 8-K and (ii) add the Patent Litigation Update to Item 8.01 of the Form 8-K. With the exception of such revisions, no other changes have been made to the Form 8-K, including the disclosure previously included under Item 8.01 of the Form 8-K.

The Company is also filing this Current Report on Form 8-K to provide an update regarding litigation involving the claims of certain patents held by the Company. On March 30, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the Company’s petition for a writ of certiorari of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s June 20, 2019 decision that affirmed the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware’s ruling that the asserted claims of U.S. Patent Nos. 6,992,180 (the “180 Patent”) and 8,097,405 (the “405 Patent”) are invalid for lack of enablement. The denial of the Company’s petition pertains to three separate actions: (1) Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Roche Diagnostics Corp.; Roche Diagnostics Operations, Inc.; and Roche Nimblegen, Inc. regarding the 180 Patent; (2) Becton, Dickinson and Co.; Becton Dickinson Diagnostics Inc.; and GeneOhm Sciences, Inc. regarding the 180 Patent; and (3) Abbott Laboratories and Abbott Molecular, Inc. regarding the 180 Patent and the 405 Patent.



Enzo Biochem, Inc. is a bioscience company focusing on delivering and applying technology capabilities to produce products and services. The Company’s segments include Enzo Clinical Labs, Enzo Life Sciences and Enzo Therapeutics. Enzo Clinical Labs is a clinical reference laboratory providing a range of clinical services to physicians, medical centers, other clinical labs and pharmaceutical companies. It offers a menu of molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures. Enzo Life Sciences manufactures, develops and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development and bioscience research customers. Enzo Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical venture that develops multiple approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic and metabolic diseases. Its products in the development pipeline include a range of assays for detection of various women’s health infectious agents, as well as for use in the identification of pathogens for other markets.