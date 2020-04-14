DSG Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSGT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

N/A.



About DSG Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSGT)

DSG Global, Inc., formerly Boreal Productions Inc., is a technology development company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of fleet management solutions for the golf industry, as well as commercial, government and military applications. Its principal activities are the sale and rental of global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices and interfaces for golf vehicles and related support services. The Company offers TAG suite of products, which is sold and installed around the world in golf facilities and as commercial applications. The Company focuses on the golf industry where its TAG system is deployed to help golf course operators manage their fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. It offers TAG system vehicle control functionality and two golfer information display systems: the alphanumeric TEXT and high definition TOUCH. It operates in various regions, including Canada, United Kingdom and the United States.