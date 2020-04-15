Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) Files An 8-K Other Events

On April 14, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for proposed transaction with Dialog Semiconductor, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 a20-15901_1ex99d1.htm EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Adesto® Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Transaction with Dialog Semiconductor Santa Clara,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets. It operates in application-specific and feature-rich, ultra-low power non-volatile memory (NVM) products segment. It combines its non-volatile memory design capabilities with intellectual property and differentiated technology platforms to deliver products that manage the overall energy consumption of its customers’ systems and battery life. Its products feature embedded intelligence in a small form factor. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, respectively that manufacture products for its end customers.