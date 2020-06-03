ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 2, 2020, ENGlobal Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. A copy of this press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
The following exhibit is included with this Current Report on Form 8-K:
ENGLOBAL CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 eng_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE eng_ex991     Exhibit 99.1   ENGlobal Regains Nasdaq Compliance   Houston,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation is engaged in providing engineering and professional services to the energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM), and Automation. The EPCM segment provides services relating to the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services to the energy industry throughout the United States. The EPCM segment includes the government services group, which provides engineering, design, installation and operation and maintenance of various government, public sector and international facilities. The Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automation, information technology and electrical projects to the upstream and downstream sectors throughout the United States, as well as a specific project in Central Asia.

