ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.
About ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)
ENGlobal Corporation is engaged in providing engineering and professional services to the energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM), and Automation. The EPCM segment provides services relating to the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services to the energy industry throughout the United States. The EPCM segment includes the government services group, which provides engineering, design, installation and operation and maintenance of various government, public sector and international facilities. The Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automation, information technology and electrical projects to the upstream and downstream sectors throughout the United States, as well as a specific project in Central Asia.