ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 2, 2020, ENGlobal Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. A copy of this press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

