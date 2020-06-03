MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On June 2, 2020, Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, which press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibit

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company is focused on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. Maiden operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. It specializes in reinsurance solutions that optimize financing and risk management by providing coverage within the predictable and actuarially credible lower layers of coverage and/or reinsuring risks that are believed to be lower hazard, more predictable and generally not susceptible to catastrophe claims. The Company provides reinsurance through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. (Maiden Bermuda) and Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc. (Maiden US). It provides insurance sales and distribution services through Maiden Global Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden Global) and its subsidiaries.