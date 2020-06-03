TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:TSC) Files An 8-K Other Events

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management. The Bank segment provides commercial banking and private banking services through the Bank. The Investment Management segment provides advisory and sub-advisory investment management services to primarily institutional plan sponsors through Chartwell, and also provides distribution and marketing services for Chartwell’s investment products through CTSC Securities. The Company’s cash management services include online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and Automated Clearing House (ACH) services, foreign exchange and controlled disbursement.